Deion Sanders is doing more than just trying to elevate Colorado football on the field. He is also looking to make a lasting impact on the lives of Buffaloes, and that is perhaps best encapsulated by the incredible gesture he made to Colorado players who have children.

After posting a message on X (formerly Twitter) about looking for a bank in Boulder to partner with last week, Sanders revealed to his players on Sunday that he partnered with Elevations Credit Union to help those on the team who have children. A representative of Elevations Credit Union then laid out the plan for the players' children to have accounts with a deposit of $2,121. Sanders, of course, used to wear No. 21 during his playing days, hence the deposit amount.

“Wan’t y’all to know it ain’t like you’re in trouble. You ain’t done nothing wrong,” Sanders told his players, (h/t Sam Gillenwater of On3). “Actually, matter of fact, you did something right.”

“A child is not a mistake. A child is an opportunity to mature you, grow you, advance you, and give you some skills,” Sanders continued. “Y’all know how I am about fathering. You know I would not hire a coach unless he’s a great father. I don’t hire a coach that’s a deadbeat, I don’t hire a coach that’s not taking care of his responsibilities. I would never hire a man that he says he’s going to look after y’all but he won’t look after his. That don’t make sense to me.”

This is a remarkable initiative from Sanders, a deeply personal gesture that is not going to be forgotten by his players anytime soon, especially by the eight members who have children.

Colorado football aiming to make louder noises in Year 2 with Deion Sanders

Sanders made waves right out of the gate in the 2023 season, as Colorado football scored an upset win over a ranked team in the form of the TCU Horned Frogs in Coach Prime's first game at the helm of the Buffaloes. Colorado then defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Colorado State Rams before the wheels fell off for the Buffaloes, who lost eight of their next nine games, including six in a row to finish the season. Overall, Colorado went just 4-8 in 2023. While that was a losing record, it was nevertheless a three-win improvement for the program that went just 1-11 a season before.

With that said, improvement is definitely a mission this 2024 by Sanders and the Buffaloes, who will also be making their debut in the Big 12 conference.

Colorado will kick off its 2024 season with a non-conference game at home against the North Dakota State Bison this coming Thursday at Folsom Field Stadium in Boulder.