Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is clarifying his position on refusing to take questions from some specific reporters. When asked by a journalist if he no longer wanted to answer negative questions, Sanders says he's trying to surround himself with positive energy.

“That's being negative right now,” Sanders said, per NBC Sports. “Like, you taking an approach that I’m gonna be negative. I’m not negative to anybody in here. I would challenge you and ask you, ‘Why?’ or ‘Where’s this coming from?’ So i’m not built like that. I’m not built to hate. I’m not a hateful guy, I’m not a — I come with love.

I think if anybody in here has had encounters with me, I don’t come with the bulljunk, I come with the peace and the joy. Now, when you show me where you stand, I might have to change that a little bit. So I’m not gonna match your ignorance or whatever — not saying that you’re ignorant but a person, I’m not gonna match that.”

Sanders has made waves this offseason by refusing to take questions from the Denver Post newspaper. The head coach didn't like their coverage of his handling of the press.

Deion Sanders and Colorado football are out to improve the program

Sanders is entering his second season with Colorado football. Coach Prime went 4-8 in his first campaign. He now leads the Buffaloes to the Big 12 conference, where the team will have a chance to drastically improve their record. Colorado has the preseason First Team All-Big 12 quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the coach's son.

The Colorado football coach has high expectations on him to turn the ship around this year. Sanders says he wants to focus on positive things, and not negative aspects of his program. He was asked by the press if he felt persecuted by some journalists, and treated unfairly.

“I don’t know about persecuted,” Sanders added. “This is a way of life for me. You guys act like this is the first time I’ve been shot at. I’ve been lied on, cheated, talked about, mistreated. That’s a gospel song, isn’t it? This is not the first time for this. But, as I mature, instead of shooting back or lashing out or just dismissing you, I want to know why. Like, let’s help each other. Let’s figure out the why. Because if you understand the why in people, that helps you tremendously.”

Colorado football starts their season with a game Thursday against North Dakota State.