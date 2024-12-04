Colorado football and head coach Deion Sanders took their massive wins, but stunning losses, on National Signing Day. USC involves the latter.

Four-star cornerback Alex Graham of Detroit, Michigan spurned the Buffaloes for the Trojans. Hayes Fawcett of On3.com was first to report.

The Buffaloes first landed a verbal commit from Graham on April 26. The star from Cass Technical High, though, switched on the official signing day.

Colorado took a rare loss on the recruiting trail in the process. Sanders and his staff have masterfully pulled off recruiting flips on their end. One in particular was Julian Lewis — a five-star QB who was committed to USC. Colorado and “Coach Prime” also swooped up another longtime Trojans tackle commit Carde Smith, who signed Wednesday as well.

This time, however, USC earned a rare last laugh over the Buffaloes and “Coach Prime.”

How Ex-Colorado and Deion Sanders 4-star commit fits USC

Graham is a huge recruiting coup for a defense that improved drastically in 2024. He brings experience at both CB and safety and has a chance at nickelback.

USC is bound to overhaul the secondary. So the Graham commitment comes at a crucial time. The Trojans could lose Akili Arnold and Bryson Shaw at safety. Cornerback Jaylin Smith may also depart, per 247Sports USC recruiting insider Gerard Martinez.

Graham to the Trojans, however, gained steam in June. The DB visited the campus over the summer. Martinez learned through sources close to Graham that USC was a “dream school.” Now, Graham becomes a prized four-star flip. Martinez adds Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, even Utah were battling for Graham outside of Colorado.

Graham is enrolling early at USC. Meaning he'll arrive in December, then be eligible to participate in the Trojans' spring practices. He's joining Trestin Castro and Steve Miller as the freshman cornerbacks who'll be on campus next month.