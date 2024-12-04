Four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. has reportedly committed to Ole Miss football, per On3 Recruits. Watkins was previously committed to Colorado.

Watkins features a high-ceiling as a wide receiver. Ole Miss holds a 9-3 record during the 2024 season, and they are looking to take a step forward in 2025. Perhaps the addition of Watkins will help their offense reach the next level.

Watkins previously explained his decision to decommit from Colorado, per Ryan Wright of recruitingnewsguru.com.

“I am making sure I am making the right decision; I am keeping my options open,” Watkins said previously. “There are a lot of schools wanting to contact me, but they are scared of Colorado. I want to make sure everyone can show me their best.”

Ole Miss football is ranked No. 13 overall this season. Of course, the top 12 teams advance to the College Football Playoff. Head coach Lane Kiffin recently made it clear that Ole Miss should be in the playoff conversation.

Regardless, Ole Miss is clearly planning for the future as well. They are hopeful that Winston Watkins Jr. can make a big difference at some point down the road.

Ole Miss football's 2024 season

Ole Miss football most recently defeated Mississippi State on Friday last week. They earned a quality 26-14 win, a tremendous way to end the regular season. Overall, the 2024 campaign was inconsistent at times for Ole Miss. They realistically could have finished with a better record, but they had a few forgettable games to say the least.

Ole Miss will be an intriguing team to keep an eye on moving forward. They are always more than capable of making a competitive run, something that could come to fruition in 2025.