Colorado football moved up in the Big 12 following their 48-21 win over UCF in Week 5. Head coach Deion Sanders has the Buffaloes playing great football, riding a three-game win streak and tied for first in the conference. However, he had to light a fire in his star quarterback after Tuesday's practice.

As Colorado sits at 4-1, Coach Prime isn't letting up. They were in a much different space as a program in 2023, and he's working relentlessly to avoid reverting to that. He's not allowing his team to get complacent, and his son, Shedeur Sanders, is no exception.

“Shedeur that was horrible from you today,” Sanders said in a video post from @SkoBuffsGoBuffs on X, formerly Twitter….”You got to come with a better effort and more focus.”

Colorado recorded 418 total yards in the Week 5 victory. Sanders completed 28-of-35 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. While it was a quality win for the Buffaloes. it was a bit of a bummer to see from Sanders after two consecutive games of piling up over 310 yards through the air. Perhaps the wake-up call was needed from his head coach.

Shedeur Sanders still has more to prove for Colorado football

While Sanders is a clear first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he still has very little room for error in his remaining games this season. Colorado has significant Big 12 games ahead on the schedule following their Week 6 bye, starting with a tough Kansas State matchup in Week 7. They will then have to face an impressive Arizona squad on the road in Week 8, before they are back home against Cincinnati on October 26. They round out their schedule with daunting contests – at Texas Tech, Utah, at Kansas and Oklahoma State.

That's a very tough second part of the college season.

Sanders' arm strength is certainly ready for the pros, and he continues to look composed and demure against some of the best defensive players in the country. His connection with Heisman candidate Travis Hunter has been a huge component to their success this season, and he's even gotten senior wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard more involved than expected. All of his four pass catchers have at least 240 receiving yards through five games.

Colorado is a long shot to win the Big 12, but that doesn't mean they will refuse the challenge. Sanders has the talent to lead his team to victory against any of the nation's best, and his head coach is doing everything during their time off this week to push him there. The biggest half of their 2024-25 campaign starts with a meeting against No. 20 Kansas State on October 12.