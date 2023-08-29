Before he became the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders was almost the TCU football coach.

Ahead of Colorado football's opening game versus TCU, Sanders is reflecting on the opportunity he almost had with the Horned Frogs one year before he became the coach of the Buffaloes.

Prior to TCU hiring current head coach Sonny Dykes, the school interviewed Sanders for the coaching vacancy. TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati revealed his experience interviewing the NFL Hall of Famer for the position.

“He was on the short list of names that it came down to. It was an incredibly refreshing and impressive interview,” Donati said. “He had some clippy one-liners. One had something to do with graveyards, backyards, stockyards, and it had me doubled over. He’s got a tremendous personality,” via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Though Sanders didn't get the job, he only had positive things to say about the experience and where it led him. “God has a way of doing things,” Sanders said. “He closes doors so you can get to another one.”

The Sonny Dykes move ended up paying off for TCU. In his first season in 2022, Dykes led the Horned Frogs to the College Football National Championship Game where they lost to Georgia. Even with the loss, it was never expected that TCU would go that far. For his incredible first year as the TCU coach, Dykes won many awards, including the AP Coach of the Year award.

Dykes will kick off his second year as TCU coach versus Deion Sanders Saturday, when the two foes kick off their seasons.