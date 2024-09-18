Colorado football has been the center of attention during the early portion of the past two NCAA seasons under Deion Sanders. The Prime Time effect is going at full bore in Boulder but predicting Colorado football is a fool's errand. Sanders is just trying to find a way to get the program into bowl game conversations. The Buffaloes have won more than six games in a season once since 2005. It is going to be tough to become eligible given the schedule and Colorado just barely squeaking by FCS power North Dakota State and Mountain West also-ran Colorado State.

Maybe that is why the usually brash Sanders spent some time complimenting what Dave Aranda has done in West Texas before the sold-out showdown.

“Coach Aranda has done a great job of having his team disciplined,” Sanders said. “In the things they do well, they really do well. We got to, first of all, stop the run. I don’t know which quarterback they’re gonna feature this week, but we’re preparing for both quarterbacks. They have athletes, they’re physical, they’re strong. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.”

Sanders shook off any compliments of his Colorado football crew. The last win was sloppy to say the least. Trevor Woods was ejected and Shedeur Sanders was sacked four times. Focusing on the fundamentals and fighting through adversity regardless of who is lined up on the other side is this week's message.

“Just because it’s a conference game, it’s still a football game,” Sanders continued. “We know we gotta win no matter who’s on the opposing side. But no, no, we don’t say, ‘Oh, this is a conference game, we gotta go harder.’”

Colorado football finding a way to stay relevant

Heisman Trophy candidates keep teams in the news even without wins. They just need signature moments. Well, Colorado football is back on familiar turf after 13 years away from the Big XII scene. It's time for Shedeur Sanders to show off that NFL first-round potential.

Sanders threw four touchdown passes to lead Colorado past Colorado State. He has thrown for 755 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception with a 74.7% completion percentage. The Buffaloes passed a much-needed gut check after rushing for less than 80 yards in the first two games. Sure, Colorado football found a way to eke out 109 yards against their in-state rival. Still, it was not quite a convincing performance and the level of the opponent is about to pick up drastically.

Colorado football will next host Baylor (2-1) at Folsom Field on Saturday. The winner will have a leg up in the Big XII race. The losing coach will have to worry about calls for their job performance to be reviewed sooner rather than later. At least Deion Sanders has a landing spot lined up once his sons are in the NFL.