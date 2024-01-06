Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is finding himself the center of attention at College Football Playoff festivities.

The line to meet Shedeur Sanders at the CFP is INSANE 🤯 (via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/M7FOK0Vye9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2024

Sanders and his father, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, helped bring Colorado football back from the dead in the 2023 season. The Buffaloes started the season red-hot at 3-0, but did cool down on their journey down the stretch as they finished the season 4-8. Still, the team won three more games in 2023 than they did the year before.

SHEDEUR'S SUCCESS

Shedeur Sanders was a large part of that success. The young quarterback threw for 3,230 yards on the year, including an incredible 510-yard passing performance against TCU in the first game of the season. Sanders had four touchdowns in that game. Later on in the year, he threw for 400 yards in a 46-43 loss to Stanford in double-overtime, another thrilling game. Sanders finished the campaign with 27 passing touchdowns to only three interceptions.

The future looks bright for Sanders and Colorado football. The team is leaving the Pac-12 Conference in 2024, heading to the Big 12 along with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Colorado football has also done very well recruiting in the transfer portal, despite losing some key recruits. The team is bringing in a stellar 2024 recruiting class to help the school compete in the Big 12.

Sanders is certainly hoping that next season, his team will be playing in the College Football Playoff. Washington and Michigan are in this year's national championship game Monday. The game kicks off at 7:30 Eastern.