The Buffaloes finished 4-8 this past season.

Colorado football quarterback Sheduer Sanders has a confident take about himself compared to the other signal-callers coming out of college and entering the upcoming NFL Draft. He bluntly said “I don't see a quaterback that's better than me” according to Tom Dierberger of Sports Illustrated.

“I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me,” Sanders said. “I don’t see a quarterback that went through as much adversity as me, that had four [offensive coordinators] in four years. “Coming from an HBCU, coming to a Power Five [program], having real pressure on me. A lot of people don’t understand, that’s a lot more adversity than you think just even being the son of Deion Sanders.”

Sanders says others wouldn't thrive with the Colorado football team

The college football star won't be entering the draft as he has decided he will return to the Colorado football team and play quarterback one more year under his father Deion Sanders who is the head coach for the program and a former NFL star. The reasoning from Shedeur is that if anybody puts the top prospects in the draft like USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, or others in his position, they don't have the same success as Sanders.

“You put any of those guys in [my] situation, they’re not doing that,” Sanders said. “I respect their game, I respect what they’re doing because to be able to be a first-round draft pick, to be able to have success on the field, it takes a lot of hard work and determination and everything. But the most pressure and the safest bet is me.”

This past season, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions as he led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record, despite winning their first three games. However, there will be high expectations for next season.