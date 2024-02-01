Despite a successful off-season, Deion Sanders maintains that there is still room for improvement in the team's defense.

Deion Sanders and Colorado had a successful offseason by every metric. Following their 4-8 season last Fall the Buffaloes looked to improve their offensive line to better protect starting QB Shedeur Sanders, even landing top-ranked offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Colorado also made impressive additions to the defense. However, per comments by Sanders on Fox Sports 1's morning show “Undisputed”, there is another position of need that the program looks to fill as April looms.

.@DeionSanders is ready for Colorado's transition to the Big-12 next season: “Our personnel will be different. We have what we need. We fulfilled all our needs in the lines.” pic.twitter.com/tk4anf4BfS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 30, 2024

“We gotta step it up with the linebackers We’re still going to go out and maybe get another one or two linebackers to give us some depth,” Sanders said on the show on Tuesday.

However, he had hope for the immediate future of the program and signaled that the team has what it needs to win.

“Honestly, last year was just, we instilled hope. But, but this year, man, we, we got to go do it. We got to go do it. We have the quarterback, we have the receivers, we have the offensive line, we have the secondary, the defensive line. Shoot, we got to go do it.”

On the topic of linebackers, the Buffaloes managed to land Florida Atlantic transfer Jaylen Wester but transfer lineback DJ Lundy decided to return to Florida State instead of joining the program. So, Colorado does have holes to fill at linebacker as they make their transition to the Big 12 in the Fall.