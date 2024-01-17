Did Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders slay the runway?

The College football scene is well into its offseason. Some players are going to return to their campuses, attend practices, and start the year with their spring semesters. But, Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders are taking their talents outside of the classroom and gridiron. Deion Sanders' sons were featured in the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter Show. Both of them were not part of the audience but walked the runway themselves.

Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders were seen donning bags and outfits to fit the season. They donned puffer jackets and vests to showcase the new collection of the world-renowned fashion brand. It seems like the Colorado football duo may have a career during football offseasons that are way out of the bounds of football, via Complex Style.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders walked in the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show🔥 pic.twitter.com/LcGJ6Q4irp — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) January 16, 2024

Their appearance drew a mixed bag of reactions from Colorado football fans and fashion aficionados alike. “Kardashian vibes,” was a sentiment that one fan had about the two after their modeling gig.

Some members of the Colorado football faithful were not so happy with them. “I'd be more impressed to see them walk into a film room,” and, “Shedeur & Shilo Sanders walking for Louis Vuitton? Lol?” were just some statements dropped.

On the same day, Deion Sanders introduced the new members of the Colorado football program. However, the two were not present because of the Louis Vuitton event. This may be the reason why comments like, “They lost 35 to 7,” surfaced online.

Nonetheless, a lot of people seemed to like how both of them carried themselves in the show.