Big flip!

The transfer portal buzz has slowed down considerably with all of the coaching openings coming to a close. However, Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program just landed former Arizona State EDGE BJ Green II in a massive flip, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Former Arizona State EDGE BJ Green II has flipped from Washington to Colorado, he tells On3Sports.'

Green originally chose to go to Washington, but changed his mind and is now headed to the Buffs. One of the reasons why was because of his relationship with the staff, per Fawcett.

“The relationships I have with the staff is just on a different level, the vision for what they are going to do this season is on a different level, they have a plan that’s going to take my game to the next level, and at the end of the day it just means more to finish this chapter of my life with the people I started it with a long time ago.”

There have been a lot of changes, and Kalen DeBoer going from Washington to Alabama and Jedd Fisch going from Arizona to Washington have had a ripple effect. A lot of players have moved programs following these hires, and now Green goes from the Huskies to the Buffs and Coach Prime.

Green has one year of eligibility remaining and just finished his third season. He recorded 21 solo tackles with a forced fumble and six sacks, so this is a big pickup for the Colorado football program. Furthermore, Arizona State and Colorado are both headed for the Big 12 Conference in 2024.