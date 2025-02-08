After Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys bungled the Mike McCarthy situation, allowing the veteran head coach to walk away after five seasons, the team briefly turned its attention to Deion Sanders. While Dallas ultimately decided to stay in-house, tapping longtime OC Brian Schottenheimer for the gig, and Sanders opted to stick with the Colorado Buffaloes, rumors regarding coach Prime’s potential move to the NFL persist.

However, Sanders weighed in on the subject Friday, pouring cold water over the idea of leaving Colorado for the pros. “I would never do that without my kid,” Deion explained via ProFootballTalk. “Why would I want to go to the NFL and play against my son? That don’t make sense to me, because I’m comfortable. And I love Colorado with all my heart, and all my mind and soul. So I couldn’t see that happening without that possibility. It don’t make sense.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders’ very specific stance on coaching in the NFL has come up. Robert Griffin III confirmed last month that Deion was only willing to leave Colorado if he had the opportunity to coach his son.

Deion Sanders is staying in Colorado

Sanders' coaching career has revolved heavily around his kids. He took the offensive coordinator job at Trinity Christian high school, which Shedeur and Shilo Sanders attended. He then became the head coach of Jackson State, where both sons played. Deion next landed the top job with the Buffaloes and Shedeur and Shilo followed him to Colorado.

After two seasons as the Buffaloes’ head coach, Sanders has drawn praise for his work. So when the Cowboys were suddenly scrambling to find a replacement for Mike McCarthy, Jones reached out to Sanders. However, it’s unclear how genuine the interest really was, for either party.

While Shannon Sharpe believes Jones faked interest in Sanders to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule, others believe Deion used the attention to leverage more NIL money and support from Colorado.

Whatever the motivations were, the potential pairing never materialized. The Cowboys hired Schottenheimer, a decision that drew heavy criticism from fans, and Sanders doubled down on his decision to stay in the college ranks.

Sanders helped produce two projected first-round picks in Colorado, as his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter are both expected to be selected toward the top of the first round.