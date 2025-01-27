Out with Mike Zimmer, and in with Matt Eberflus. These are the non-headline-grabbing news bits from the Dallas Cowboys. And now, an NFL executive blasted the Cowboys for hiring Brian Schottenheimer instead of bringing back Kellen Moore.

The executive made a good point, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

An NFC executive on the #Cowboys' decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer: “Why are you rushing to hire Schotty when you had no other competition for him? If you were seeking continuity, then have that second interview with Kellen Moore — who, by the way, just had one of the greatest offensive performances in Conference Championship history. There was no reason to rush this.”

Those comments seem so logical, it makes one wonder if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would dare reverse course and reconsider Moore. Nah. Nobody does such underhanded things in the NFL.

Eagles OC Kellen Moore suddenly hot HC prospect

The Eagles not only whipped the Commanders. They did it with seven rushing touchdowns. Seven. Of course, that stupid tush push accounted for two of them.

Dear NFL, please outlaw that play.

OK, back to your regularly scheduled article.

Under Moore’s watch, the Eagles ranked No. 8 in the NFL in yards per game. They ranked No. 7 in points per game. But they looked clearly like the NFL’s best offense against the Commanders. OK, so the Commanders’ defense couldn’t stop an angry lady at the supermarket check-out line, but still.

The New Orleans Saints have Moore on their radar. And Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he would make a great head coach, according to nbcsports.com.

“I think Kellen is very detailed in everything that he does,” Sirianni said. “Very smart. Played at a very high level. And done this at a very high level. So can relate to the players in that aspect. Puts the guys in good positions to succeed. Can lead men. Is a good leader of men.

“You know, as I get to sit here and watch him install the offense, just you can see that and you can say, ‘Man, he'd be great in front of the team.’ He's in front of the offense right now, but, man, he'd be great in front of the entire team, inspiring the team, getting his message across to the team, coaching football to the team. You know, coaching the ins and outs of football.

“Just can't say enough good things about what he's done here as our coordinator, how much I think of him as a play-caller and offensive coordinator. I think of him very highly as a person. A great man of character and everything he stands for. I think he would be a great head coach. I have no doubt in my mind. He will be a great head coach.”