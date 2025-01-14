The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones look like they're off and running with finding their 10th head coach. The owner/general manager Jones hit up a familiar face to the organization Monday hours after Mike McCarthy left Dallas.

Jones reached out to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Fox.

“Coach Prime is considered a top candidate,” the insider adds.

But this doesn't mean Sanders is the only name Jones and Dallas is considering.

“The Cowboys plan to interview other candidates as part of the process, per team sources,” Schultz adds.

Could Deion Sanders consider jump to NFL and Cowboys?

Sanders already ranks as one of the top Cowboys head coaching candidates. Dallas fans know how revered Sanders is for the franchise.

Sanders won Super Bowl XXX with the Cowboys. That title came during his first season with the team. The '95 Cowboys represent the last Dallas team to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Is “Coach Prime” already entertaining the idea of an NFL jump? Schultz added some nuggets there.

“Deion Sanders has long publicly dismissed any interest in coaching in the NFL — but this was one call he wasn’t going to ignore,” Schultz revealed on X. “Sanders is listening, and talks are expected to continue as Jerry Jones explores the possibility of bringing Coach Prime to the NFL, per multiple sources.”

Sanders is emerging as a galvanizing force in the coaching realm. Jackson State emerged as a powerhouse in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) realm under Sanders. The Tigers became a contender for the Celebration Bowl — the top bowl game for HBCU teams.

The Buffaloes produced their best season since 2016. Sanders' 9-4 Colorado team ranked as high as 16th overall in the nation.

Sanders is 13-12 overall at CU and recreated fan enthusiasm in Boulder. He reignited JSU's fan base during his time there, where he went 27-6 overall. The Cowboys are in dire need of winning back their fans following a mediocre 7-10 season. That record snapped three straight 12-5 campaigns for Dallas.

McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways Monday morning, after the two sides failed to reach a new contract agreement.