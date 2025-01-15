There has been significant chatter about Deion Sander departing the Colorado Buffaloes to coach the Dallas Cowboys following the dismissal of Matt McCarthy as head coach. According to Robert Griffin III, he’s spoken with Sanders and confirmed there’s only one condition for him to become an NFL coach.

“I’ve talked to Deion, and I knew this months ago that the only way that he’ll go to the NFL is if he has an opportunity to coach his sons,” Griffin said on his podcast. “He’s been very adamant about that recently. It wasn’t my information to share at the time, but I don’t think he’s going to go to the NFL just to be an NFL coach. He doesn’t want to chase after his sons. He’s set them up to be in a position where they can be highly drafted if you’re Shedeur. Shilo will have a chance to go play in the NFL as well.”

Since becoming head coach at Jackson State University in September 2020, Deion Sanders has had a remarkable tenure. His teams secured back-to-back SWAC championships and achieved undefeated conference records in both 2021 and 2022. In the 2022 season, they led the FCS with the best defense, allowing just 13.5 points, 135.3 passing yards, and 117 rushing yards per game. Sanders also helped two defensive players, LB James Houston IV and DB Isaiah Bolden, make it to the NFL. The team also made two consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances.

Sanders left Jackson State to take over the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022, necessitating the program that hadn't had much meaningful success in years. In his first year with the Buffaloes, Sanders went 4-8 but racked up an impressive victory over a ranked TCU program. In his second year, Colorado secured nine wins and stayed in the hunt for the Big 12 championship game during their first season back in the conference after leaving the Pac-12. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter drastically improved their draft stock as they became two of the best players in the sport and Hunter won the Heisman trophy.

Coaching the Dallas Cowboys would be a whole new challenge for Sanders, especially since the team has struggled to become a true championship contender since their Super Bowl XXX victory, where Sanders played a key role. But, it is possible that either Shedeur or Shilo could become a Cowboy and Sanders would have the opportunity to coach them.

The chances of Shedeur Sanders becoming a Cowboy are slim. Dallas recently paid Dak Prescott, and with the 12th pick in the draft, it's unlikely Shedeur falls that far as he’s projected to go high. However, his brother Shilo could be a potential Day 2 pick for the Cowboys. If Deion Sanders were to take the job, it seems almost certain he would draft his son Shilo at some point in the NFL Draft as Jones would likely make that an assurance if Sanders accepted the role.

Sanders faces a key decision: stay in the college ranks or return to the pros. His decision is certain to shake up the sports world either way.