Colorado football coach Deion Sanders wants to stay in the college game. Sanders reiterated his desire to remain a college coach, during an interview on the ESPN show First Take.

Sanders had been linked to the Dallas Cowboys job in the NFL, and even met with team owner Jerry Jones.

“It was intriguing, now I didn't think about it, what are the possibilities, but I think at this point in time I am called to the college game,” Sanders said on the show. “I am called to the young men. I am called to those cities, those towns, to those communities.”

Sanders just finished his second season with Colorado football. He coached one of the most successful teams the school has seen in years. The Buffaloes won nine games, and two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy.

With these comments, Colorado fans seem to be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Colorado football is one of the most intriguing stories in 2025

Sanders was widely speculated to leave the Colorado football program after 2024, because he's losing a lot of talent. The Buffaloes are losing Hunter to the NFL Draft, as well as quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado football will be rebuilding for the 2025 campaign. The team has freshman quarterback sensation Julian Lewis, who will compete for the starting job. Lewis is a blue chip recruit who was pursued by every football program in the country.

Colorado scored a coup by getting him, as he had long been associated with USC. Sanders and Colorado were actually hit with a recruiting violation, due to comments Sanders made about the player's visit.

Sanders more than doubled his win total in 2024, after a disappointing 2023 season. He lost eight of his last nine games, after starting that year with a 3-0 record. That was the school's final year in the Pac-12.

The Colorado football program is now in the Big 12. The team has a chance to compete at the top of the league, as Texas and Oklahoma are gone. A late season loss to Kansas in 2024 kept Colorado from the Big 12 championship game. Time will tell if Sanders can get the right combination of players together to make a run at it in 2025.

Colorado has a tough 2025 schedule with league road games to West Virginia, Utah, TCU, Houston and Kansas State. The Buffaloes also host Iowa State, BYU, Arizona and Arizona State.

The Buffaloes open the 2025 season in August, with a non conference game against Georgia Tech.