The father-son dynamic of Deion Sanders, and Shedeur Sanders has Colorado football at the center of attention. Now, as Shedeur is likely to head to the NFL Draft, it might be a possibility his father joins him wherever he goes. On the Dan Patrick Show, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms spoke about the idea of the father-son duo being a part of the same team, once again.

“That’s interesting, I hadn’t thought about it as a package deal,” Simms said. “I think Deion Sanders is made more for the NFL than he is for college football, that would be my first assessment. Deion doesn’t want to recruit and do that stuff. Deion wants to lead.

“He wants to get the guys ready, he wants to walk in the meeting room and go ‘Wait, we can’t do this, that’s stupid, stupid. Let’s do that, that, and that', and then you guys figure out how to do all that, but I watch the film and I’m an overseer. I know we’ve got to do that to win the game. That’s what I think he is.”

Could Deion Sanders go back to the NFL with his son, Shedeur?

Deion knows all about being in the NFL. Before his coaching days, he was regarded as one of the best defensive backs in the league. The six-time All-Pro became a Hall-of-Famer and took on a completely new challenge. Coaching the Colorado football program. In 2023, he took on the Buffaloes and tried to lead the program in a positive direction. After a rough 4-8 season, his sophomore season is more promising.

They currently have a 6-2 record, on the back of Heisman candidate Travis Hunter. Also, Shedeur has been balling out too. So much so that Deion called out the lack of Heisman respect for Shedeur. As the season concludes, Deion's son will likely enter the NFL Draft. As either the No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback on the board, Deion could travel with his son.

For example, the Las Vegas Raiders could select Shedeur as their franchise quarterback. Although they have Antonio Pierce as their head coach, he might be out if they land Coach Prime. His no-nonsense attitude, along with star expectations could be a welcome sight with new ownership in Vegas. Despite Deion saying he'll never want to coach in the NFL, Shedeur's entrance could change his mind rather quickly.

Colorado football is bowl-eligible after their win over Cincinnati. Deion could grow his case to be the next NFL head coach as long as they keep succeeding.