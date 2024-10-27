Colorado football improved to 6-2 in Week 9 with a big win over Cincinnati. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had another impressive outing, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

Shedeur is putting up numbers in 2024 as his NFL draft stock continues to rise, yet he's getting minimal Heisman Trophy consideration. His father, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, could care less about Shedeur winning the award, but he admitted it's “strange” that the signal-caller isn't in the running with Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, Cam Ward, and teammate Travis Hunter.

Via ESPN:

“I don't care, I really don't. It's just strange,” the Colorado football boss said. “It's just funny to me. I just think it's just ignorant, but it's funny to us because Shedeur could care less. Shedeur wants to be drafted in a wonderful city. He wants to win out. That's what he thinks about. He ain't thinking about no darn Heisman, man.

“Now, Travis is the best college football player in the country. We all know that. Why are we even deliberating over that? What are we doing? Like, when does that change? So what's the criteria? Somebody needs to say what's the criteria of that prestigious award. Because we're looking at the best high school football player that — there hasn't been a Travis Hunter ever. Ever. And I'm sitting up here saying that.”

Shedeur Sanders has completed 73.3% of his throws for 2,591 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions. Those numbers should certainly have him as a Heisman contender, yet they don't. But, like Deion said, it's not important to his son. The priority is getting picked high in the draft and making his presence felt at the next level.

As for Hunter, it's hard to ignore what he's doing for Colorado football. The two-way star can do it all. He has 60 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns while also compiling 20 total tackles on the defensive side of the ball. After showing out in Week 9, Hunter has the second-best Heisman odds behind Dillon Gabriel, who has led Oregon to the No. 1 ranking in the country.

The Buffaloes became bowl-eligible with Saturday's win. They're now 4-1 in Big 12 play.