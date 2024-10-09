The Colorado football team is off to a hot 4-1 start and is fresh off a bye week. Week 7 features a tough Big 12 Conference clash against top-25 team Kansas State in Boulder. Ahead of the game, the Buffs got good news regarding Shilo Sanders, one of the sons of head coach Deion Sanders.

On Tuesday, Coach Prime gave an update on Shilo's status, and all signs point to him returning for Colorado, per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.

“Shilo's ready. He's practicing. He's full go,” Deion Sanders said. “Has a rubber cast on. He's doing his thing. I can't wait to see him back there.”

Shilo suffered the injury in the Week 2 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and has been out ever since. Shilo suffered a fractured forearm and had to undergo surgery. He was initially given a timeline of 2-to-3 weeks, so he is right on track from that one.

In his absence, Colorado has managed to win three straight games, so the Buffs are trending in the right direction heading into the showdown with Kansas State.

The Kansas State-Colorado game also includes a familiar face with Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards, who was at Colorado previously before making the move to Manhattan. Edwards was initially committed to Notre Dame before he reversed course and headed to Boulder only to leave after one year.

Nonetheless, Shilo Sanders is set to return against Kansas State in a huge Big 12 clash. Shilo was the Buffs' leading tackler a season ago, so he is a big part of the defense.

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record with wins over Oklahoma State and Arizona and the lone loss coming on the road against BYU.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM Mountain time at Folsom Field, and it should be an entertaining game with all of the hype surrounding the Buffs.