Colorado football coach Deion Sanders explains why he things that fights in practice are a "great thing" for his team.

Deion Sanders caught some heat recently for his comments about the Colorado football team fighting during practice. Now, the star head coach doubles down on his take.

The former NFL superstar believes that fights at practice are a “great thing,” according to Grant Grubbs of On3. Sanders' coaching methods are a bit unconventional and based on these comments, it doesn't appear he'll be changing his ways anytime soon.

“We've had a great week of practice. We had a couple of fights, which I like. It's a great thing. I always want to know who won because I keep records. I don't break them up. Some coaches break them up. I don't.”

One can argue that allowing the fights to play out allows the coaching staff to know which players on the roster are the most competitive and tough. He wants the players on his team who have that dog in them. With that said, Deion Sanders just loves the fights at Colorado football practice because “it's almost like a refocus.”

“Some guys fight hoping for the break up. No, we're going to let you go. I love it. They've been getting after it. It's almost like a rededication. It's almost like a refocus. I love where we are. We've had great practices this week, offense, defense, as well as special teams.”

Fights during training camp before the start of the season are normal. However, players on the roster typically stop fighting each other throughout the course of the season, as their attention is on their opponents.

So, the concern here is that the Colorado football team is still fighting each other in Week 11. Although Deion Sanders loves what he's seeing from his team, people being skeptical of his coaching methods are valid. Perhaps there are problems within the locker room or something, however, only people on the inside of the football program know for sure.

Deion Sanders and Colorado are set to face off against Arizona on Saturday, which is a tough matchup this late in the season.