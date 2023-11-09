Despite the excitement of the arrivals of Deion Sanders and Sean Lewis, it's been a chaotic season for the Colorado football program

Deion Sanders' ability to turn the Colorado football team into the talk of the college football world seemingly overnight not only shows the Hall of Famer's ability to scout talent and coach up a football team, it also highlights the power and charisma of Coach Prime. But with that power and charisma, there comes a downside if you're a coach on his staff who doesn't meet the standards, or doesn't coach Deion's son Shedeur Sanders the way that Deion deems appropriate.

Colorado football offensive coordinator Sean Lewis (excuse me, now co-offensive coordinator) is learning this all too well. Lewis was the head coach at Kent State for five years before being swooped away to Boulder for the chance to call plays for the Buffs offense. But nine games into his first season as offensive coordinator, Lewis was hit with the “co” prefix that automatically qualifies as a demotion in anyone's book. Why was Lewis demoted? Well, Coach Prime felt the that the offense “just needed change,” which has been decoded as “I don't like how this guy is coaching Shedeur.”

Sean Lewis' demotion has elicited no shortage of takes from the media, but perhaps the most interesting take comes from a coach inside of the Pac-12.

“It’s a crazy story. Can’t believe it,” a Pac-12 coach told 247Sports (h/t Kevin Borba of Athlon Sports). “Sean Lewis was the hire that made Deion the talk of college football. To demote him is a sign of chaos. But then again coaching Shedeur Sanders is probably the hardest job in America.”

Not exactly an enticing pitch for any coaches who are considering joining the Colorado football coaching staff, huh?

Shedeur Sanders certainly has no shortage of talent, and he's got the kind of numbers (2,882 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 3 interceptions) that would automatically qualify him for Heisman consideration if Colorado were winning. But the Buffs are only 4-5, and with Arizona, Washington State, and Utah left on the schedule, there's no guarantee we'll even see Colorado in a bowl game this season.