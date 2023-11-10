Colorado football is in for a tough battle when they take on Arizona in Week 11. Here are our bold predictions.

Who would've thought that after Week 1, the fun, rising, upstart Pac-12 team moving to the Big 12 in the matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes would be Arizona? The Wildcats taking on the Buffaloes isn't the most notable matchup on the college football slate this weekend, but it sure is slated to be a fun one.

After the Buffaloes' thrilling Week 1 victory over the TCU Horned Forned Frogs and a 3-0 head start to the season, Colorado football has fallen on their face. They've gone 1-5 in their last six games with their only win coming against the lowly but plucky 2-7 Arizona State Sun Devils. They need a win here badly to keep hope alive for a bowl game.

Arizona, on the other hand, is playing some of the best ball of anybody in the country. After a 31-24 loss to Mississippi State back in Week 2, Arizona has gone 5-2 in their last seven games. Those two losses have come at the hands of USC and Washington and were by a combined total of nine points. They've beaten ranked opponents (at the time) in three consecutive weeks after taking down Washington State, Oregon State, and UCLA.

Arizona has already clinched a birth to a bowl game, but they would like to keep the momentum going and send a message to their soon-to-be Big 12 conference foe. Colorado football not only wants to keep their bowl dreams alive, but take down an upstart Wildcats program. This should be a fun matchup. But there are more bold predictions to have with this game.

Colorado will give up at least 125 rushing yards to Jonah Coleman

Arizona running back Jonah Coleman is flying under the radar a bit within Arizona's offense, which makes some sense thanks to how well freshman quarterback Noah Fifita is playing. They also have two stud receivers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing. But Jonah Coleman has played great in that offense as well. He's averaging 6.1 yards per carry, which far exceeds the 4.6 and 4.4 yards per carry average fellow Arizona running backs DJ Williams and Michael Wiley are producing. Coleman is also adding a lot as a receiver. In nine games, he's racked up 22 receptions for 285 yards and a touchdown on the season. At 5-9 225 pounds, he looks and has produced a lot like a three-down back.

The biggest amount of yards Coleman has run for in a game this season has been 143 yards against USC. Luckily for Coleman, though, his matchup this week is tailor-made for him. Colorado gives up 168.3 rushing yards per game. They give up the second-most yards per game in general in the country behind only the North Texas Mean Green.

Colorado has been torched on the ground in the majority of their conference games. Oregon State's Damien Martinez ran for 115 yards on 21 carries against them last week. USC's MarShawn Lloyd ran for 84 yards on just 13 carries against Colorado. Oregon's Bucky Irving totaled 89 yards on only 10 carries. Those two didn't have the most robust workloads against Colorado, but Coleman should get more carries than those two did. If he does, he should blow past 125 yards with ease.

Colorado will keep the game within one possession

Arizona has played the part of an underdog well. They were underdogs in each of their last five games. Not only have they covered the Vegas spread in each of those games, but they've won two of those games outright. They have been darlings the last month and have given some of the best teams all they could ask for.

But they haven't been the best as favorites in games they should handily win. They only beat Stanford by one point before that aforementioned stretch of five games. Vegas has Arizona as 10.5-point favorites for this game. How will they handle being the favorites, a spot they haven't been in frequently? It's not known.

Colorado football has also played better the last two weeks. Oregon State only beat them by seven points. UCLA beat them by 12. Neither covered the Vegas spread. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are still very good and talented players. This seems like a trap for Arizona. They still could win this game, but it could be tighter than what Vegas projects.