After a tough 37-21 defeat to Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders didn’t mince words about his team’s struggles. With the loss putting the Buffaloes’ Big 12 title hopes in jeopardy, Sanders shared a candid assessment of what went wrong.

“We started smelling ourselves a little bit. We got intoxicated with the success. We got intoxicated with the multitude of articles and the assumption that we’re this and the assumption that we’re that. And we did not play CU football. Therefore, we got our butts kicked.” Sanders said, via ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The loss drops Colorado to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12, tying them with BYU and Arizona State atop the conference standings. However, the Buffaloes no longer control their own destiny. Tiebreaker scenarios, based on records against common opponents, make Colorado’s path to the Big 12 Championship uncertain.

Will Colorado make it to the Big 12 Championship?

For Colorado, losses to both Kansas and Kansas State loom large. BYU and Arizona State, their closest competitors, hold better records against these opponents, putting the Buffs at a disadvantage if all three teams finish with the same conference record. As Sanders put it bluntly, “We controlled our own destiny. And we fumbled it.”

The Buffaloes fell behind early, allowing Kansas to jump to a 17-0 lead in the first half. Colorado’s defense struggled to contain Jayhawks running back Devin Neal, who racked up 207 rushing yards and 80 receiving yards, scoring four touchdowns. Kansas also dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 40:11 compared to Colorado’s 19:49.

“They didn’t punt, man,” Sanders said, highlighting Kansas’ offensive efficiency.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished 23-of-29 for 266 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Travis Hunter, who also recorded eight catches for 125 yards. Despite their individual efforts, the Buffs couldn’t find a way to slow Kansas’ momentum.

“We all genuinely messed up,” Shedeur Sanders said. “We’re finding different ways to get going fast.”

With one regular-season game left against Oklahoma State, Colorado still has an outside shot at the Big 12 title game but needs help from other teams. The loss also impacts their College Football Playoff hopes. A three-loss Big 12 champion may not outrank other conference winners, such as Army or Tulane from the AAC, for one of the coveted playoff spots.

Despite the setback, the Buffs have made strides under Deion Sanders, improving from a 1-11 record before his arrival to eight wins this season. “Winning two games in a row really has helped,” Sanders said before the Kansas game, reflecting on the team’s previous success. Now, the focus shifts to finishing strong and securing a quality bowl game appearance.

It’s a hard lesson learned, but Sanders remains hopeful the Buffs can rediscover their focus in time to salvage what’s been a historic season in Boulder.