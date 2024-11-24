Although Devin Neal isn't the marquee name just yet like his opponents Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, the Kansas football senior running back dominated against the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes. He could've entered the NFL last year, but Neal opted to return for his senior year. In his final home game with the Jayhawks, he shared his gratitude with the fans, his teammates and school while speaking with Allison Williams of FOX College Football.

“I've said it a lot of times. A lot of guys could've gave up on this. But it's special and you see the crowd that showed up today. We built this and we take a lot of pride in that. It's just so special. You know to go out like that in my last home game and for a lot of others, it means a lot. There's a lot of emotions I'm feeling right now, but this is such a special group.”

Neal posted one of his most complete games against Colorado. He rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. He also led the team with four catches for 80 yards and a score.

Through his four years with Kansas football, Neal has 4,003 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns on 703 carries. Neal projects as a late Day 2, early Day 3 prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kansas football still building, growing

While it's hard to view the Jayhawks' 5-6 record as a success, this program has endured a lot. Head coach Lance Leipold arrived in 2021 and led the program to a 2-10 record. Just two years later, Kansas football finished the season ranked No. 23 with a 9-4 record.

This season, Kansas began the year 2-6 and yet has reeled off three straight wins over ranked opponents: No. 17 Iowa State, No. 6 BYU and No. 16 Colorado. They were two points away from a win against No. 16 Kansas St, 29-27.

Leipold motivated the Jayhawks to be a spoiler during this closing stretch of their season.

“I guess we'll kind of be in that spoiler role coming up, but we talk about the chance to play meaningful football games for us,” Leipold said. “We have an opportunity to finish strong, and if that means we're a spoiler along the way, so be it. It's exciting.”

Kansas football was supposed to be a team that competes for a Big 12 title, so the program's fitting its footing to finish the season is a silver lining to a mostly forgettable year.

The Jayhawks close the regular season on the road in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, November 30, when they face the Baylor Bears.