The Colorado football mania continued this week as ESPN College Gameday and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff visited Colorado ahead of Colorado's game versus Colorado State football. Tons of fans showed up to support Colorado as they've gotten their best start in years.

The battle of Colorado has heated up since Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell mocked Deion Sanders for wearing a hat and sunglasses during his postgame interviews. Sanders responded to this by bringing sunglasses to the cast of ESPN First Take Friday.

On Saturday, Sanders continued trolling Norvell on Big Noon Kickoff when he practiced his postgame handshake by taking off his hat and sunglasses. He then added to the hype for his team by giving Lil Wayne a custom Buffaloes jersey which said, “Tunechi,” via Big Noon Kickoff on Twitter.

The Deion Sanders' effect for Colorado cannot be understated. Aside from transforming the team and leading them to a 2-0 record so far, Deion's persona and confidence has brought media attention to Colorado that hasn't been seen in a long time. This is the first time ESPN College Gameday has visited Colorado since 1996. Not only is ESPN College Gameday visiting, but both ESPN and FOX have brought in their big stars from the First Take crew including Stephen A. Smith, Rob Gronkowski, The Rock, and Lil Wayne.

Sanders has already helped vault his team to No. 18 on the AP Top 25 only two games after being unranked. Colorado kicks off against Colorado State on Saturday evening, and expect Deion to take things personally after Jay Norvell's comments.