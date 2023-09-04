Deion Sanders and his Colorado football program pulled the upset of the week in college football, taking down the No. 17-ranked TCU Horned Frogs 45-42. Now, the team will face a murderer’s row of games in the next few weeks, culminating on September 30, when they host No. 6 USC and defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. However, after watching Colorado’s own QB, Shedeur Sanders, play on Saturday, Undisputed co-host Richard Sherman says he likes the Buffaloes' chances.

After upsetting TCU, the Colorado football team will face Nebraska, in-state rival Colorado State, No. 15 Oregon, and No. 6 USC in September. With the way Deion Sanders had the Buffaloes playing vs. the national champion runners-up, the Colorado vs. USC clash could be a meeting of unbeaten teams.

And if that’s the case, former Oregon State Beavers CB Richard Sherman likes Colorado’s chances with Shedeur Sanders vs. Caleb Williams.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm with [Keyshawn Johnson] except for the loss part. Colorado’s strengths are their skill positions. SC’s strengths are their skill positions, but arguably, Colorado’s skill positions may be better than SC’s,” Sherman said on Undisputed. “The quarterback is a debatable position. [USC] has a freshman receiver [Zachariah Branch] who has been pretty dynamic in the special teams and in the receiving game at SC, but I don’t even know what position he plays. I think the experience favors Colorado just with Shedeur playing with these guys — well, at least with Travis Hunter. I think they can win the game.”

.@RSherman_25 inks in 10 wins for Deion and the Colorado Buffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/TSuGEKlINC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 4, 2023

“Coach Prime” brought the best of his 2022 Jackson State team with him to Colorado, including do-it-all CB/WR Travis Hunter, who has 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception vs. TCU. The rapport between Shedeur Sanders and Hunter was obvious, as was the connection between the QB and several of his new skill position teammates like freshman RB Dylan Edwards and South Florida transfer WRs Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr. who all had over 100 yards in the air vs. TCU.

Colorado vs. USC is on Saturday, September 30, in Colorado, with the time and TV info TBD.