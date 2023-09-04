The Colorado football team has started a new chapter under head coach Deion Sanders after the team’s stunning upset over No. 17 TCU to open its college football season. The shocking victory impressed nearly everyone, including new Undisputed co-host Keyshawn Johnson, who says “Coach Prime” and his staff may be the best in the nation.

TCU was 13-2 last season and lost in the national championship game. The Colorado football program, by comparison, was 1-11, fired head coach Karl Dorrell, and hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders from Jackson State.

So when the two teams met to kick off their respective 2023 seasons, it’s no surprise that the TCU Horned Frogs were a 21-point favorite.

However, what TCU and the oddsmakers didn’t count on was that Sanders brought in 86 new players on the team’s 105-player roster, and in just one offseason, Coach Prime got the Buffaloes to a point where they could beat one of the best teams in the country.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

This feat impressed many, including former USC and NFL star Keyshawn Johnson.

“Any time you have 86 new players on a 105-man roster — and get this, only six penalties. So, you talk about the discipline of a head coach instilling certain things into his team and his program,” Johnson told his Undisputed co-hosts. “His coaching staff, we talked about last week, I told you, might be the best coaching staff in college football and certainly put it on display. We can talk about the players, no doubt about it. But I’m more focused on what Deion was able to accomplish.”

“Colorado went into Fort Worth and unleashed on TCU. Many people didn’t believe that. Deion’s coaching staff might be the best in college football.” — @keyshawn pic.twitter.com/OC2MUIbMCi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 4, 2023

The new Colorado football coach led his new team to a stunning 45-42 victory over TCU that shocked the college football world and will likely vault the Buffaloes into the top 25 of the next AP poll. The win also put quarterback and Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders (38-of-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns) and WR/CB Travis Hunter (11 catches, 119 yards, one interception) into the Heisman trophy race.