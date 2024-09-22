Colorado football's Travis Hunter was back at it again on Saturday night. The two-way star backed up Shedeur Sanders' heroics, capping off an incredible night with a clutch forced fumble inside the 1-yard line to slam the door shut on a Colorado win as only he could.

Hunter's performance in one of the best college football games of the season thrust his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation, and Shedeur Sanders, Dez Bryant and others were ready to drop their takes after another superstar moment.

“@TravisHunterJr for Heisman,” the Colorado quarterback posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the game.

“Travis Hunter got to be the front runner for the Heisman!” Bryant added on the same platform.

Sanders has been very outspoken about Hunter and his abilities, with the way he affects both sides of the ball. However, the Colorado signal caller had a magical moment of his own on Saturday night. With Colorado trailing 31-24, Sanders rolled out to his left and found LaJohntay Wester on a Hail Mary to force overtime.

Then, it was Hunter's turn. With Baylor just a yard away from equaling the score or having a chance to win it with a 2-point conversion, Hunter lowered his shoulder and put it right on the football, forcing Baylor running back Dominic Richardson to lose the ball an giving Colorado the win.

Hunter also had seven catches for 130 yards on the offensive side, including a pair of massive plays in the third quarter that kickstarted a Colorado offense that was sputtering at that point that gave them a chance to tie the game at 24.

Hunter makes a game-changing play, or a couple of them, seemingly every week that he is on the field. Even on a night where he didn't find the end zone, he was still the story of the game in the end, and that itself should earn him some Heisman hype.