Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders knows his prayer was answered. Sanders is elated he was able to complete the touchdown pass that lifted the Buffaloes into overtime against Baylor, per Fox Sports. Colorado football went on to win the program's inaugural game as a Big 12 member after the play.

Colorado defeated Baylor, 38-31, to earn its third victory of the season. The Buffaloes needed overtime to collect the win, but were able to clinch the victory behind Sanders' cannon of an arm. Colorado football fans took to the field after winning the thrilling contest.

“I just threw it up to God, and he answered the prayer,” Sanders said after the game.

Colorado football hopes to make some waves in the Big 12 Conference

The Buffaloes are now 1-0 in the conference, and the team is hoping to make a College Football Playoff appearance in its first year as a league member. The Big 12 conference is open this year after Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the Big 12 for 2024 competition.

Sanders had a terrific game against the Bears. The Colorado quarterback threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders now has 1,340 passing yards this season in four games. He has 11 touchdown throws, to just two interceptions. One of those picks was a back-breaking interception against Nebraska, that was returned by the Cornhuskers for a touchdown in Week 2 play.

Colorado football is hoping to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season, that saw the team lose eight of their last nine games. Colorado went 4-8, in what was Coach Deion Sanders' first campaign in Boulder. The Buffaloes leaned heavily into the transfer portal this offseason to rebuild the squad, including the team's defense. So far this season, Colorado finds themselves holding a 3-1 record with more challenges still to come.

If the Buffaloes do make waves in the conference, it will be due to the play of Shedeur. The quarterback was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, and Colorado football isn't afraid to give him the ball in clutch situations.

Colorado goes for their third consecutive victory when they next play UCF on Saturday.