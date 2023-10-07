Colorado football (3-2) may not be the phenomenon it was two weeks ago, but the hype train might start rolling again if the Buffaloes earn a dominant road victory over lowly Arizona State (1-4) on Saturday. Despite having a clear advantage on offense, head coach Deion Sanders will feel more comfortable if his defense is closer to full strength.

The latest injury updates indicates that the secondary will at least be regaining some much-needed depth. Safety Shilo Sanders, son of Deion, headlines a group of defensive backs that expect to take the field against the Sun Devils.

“Sources: Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, DB Myles Slusher and DB Carter Stoutmire are all probable against Arizona State today,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. “(Slusher may be on a pitch count.) DB Kyndrich Breedlove will return after missing last week.”

Sanders suffered a kidney injury vs. Oregon a couple weeks ago and was hospitalized. He missed the USC game last weekend but returned to practice ahead of the ASU matchup. The junior's presence should have a positive impact on Colorado's game plan. He brought an interception back for an 80-yard touchdown last month in a classic rivalry clash with Colorado State.

While Shiloh's brother and Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders paces an effective offense, the team has been unable to mount much resistance on the other side of the ball. Their defense was suspect going into the season, but the last three games have severely exposed them.

Health tends to be a considerable equalizer, however. The Buffaloes try to get their first Pac-12 win, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Sun Devils.