Colorado came up short in their battle against USC on Saturday afternoon, with the final score of the game settling in at 48-41 in favor of the Trojans. However, based on how things went early in the game, that was a pretty good result for the Buffaloes, which is something Deion Sanders noted after the game was finished.

Colorado found themselves trailing 34-7 late in the second quarter, but didn't quit on the game, and nearly pulled off a massive rally against USC. Their comeback attempt ultimately ended up falling short, but after the game Sanders made sure to let his team know that he was proud of how they didn't give up, and that they needed to see they could hang with one of the top teams in the nation after getting throttled by Oregon the week prior.

“You have nothing, not one thing to hang your head down on… You could've quit. You could've tapped out… I'm so damn proud of y'all, man. Now you understand what we are." Deion Sanders postgame after Colorado’s loss to USC 🗣️ (via @DeionSandersJr)pic.twitter.com/J7YhNy0Z3e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

The Buffaloes were completely uncompetitive against the Ducks the week prior, and there wasn't much faith that they could remain competitive against USC as a result of that game. And while it looked like that was going to be the case early on, Deion Sanders managed to keep his team engaged, even as they fell behind big, and the result was nearly an awesome comeback victory.

Colorado still has a lot of improving to do, especially on defense, but they are proving themselves to be a competitive team that can hang with the best of the best, and will never give up, no matter the circumstances. That should serve this squad well as they try to carry over the late momentum they established against USC into their next matchup against Arizona State.