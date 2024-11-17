Colorado football rolled to the 49-24 rout of Utah without Travis Hunter even surpassing 100 receiving yards. That doesn't mean Hunter wasn't dominant, nor does it mean Shedeur Sanders ignored his explosive play.

Hunter settled for five catches for 55 yards. But the versatile weapon scored three touchdowns. Hunter also took a rare handoff — and scored on a five-yard gash for the afternoon's final touchdown which saw him redirect himself.

Sanders didn't hesitate to drop a truth bomb to Fox Sports' Jenny Taft after trouncing the Utes in Folsom Field.

“He's the best player in the country, hands down,” Sanders told Taft in less than 10 words postgame.

Hunter and Colorado are now 8-2 overall. And very much still in the Big 12 Conference title game picture, plus the College Football Playoffs race.

As the Buffaloes continue to stampede on toward the program's first Big 12 title since 2001, Hunter continues to hear the Heisman chatter.

How dominant were Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter together?

Hunter didn't need to explode on offense to deliver his impact against the Utes.

The two-way standout snatched three solo tackles on defense. He turned to his hands on defense to snatch one interception. Hunter also hit this rare feat during the win.

Hunter extended his chances to win the coveted Heisman award. But did Sanders help his own cause?

The quarterback is considered by many fans as a Heisman contender himself. Even though Sanders has downplayed his chances of winning the top individual honor in college football.

Sanders completed 30-of-41 passes and threw 340 yards. He fired three touchdown passes — making it the fourth time in the last six games he's hit that mark.

The Heisman focus centers on Hunter, though. The two-way dynamo raised his game one more notch. And Hunter pulled off his latest theatrics for a Buffaloes team in the hunt for the Big 12 title and a playoff berth. Hunter got Colorado to break out of its streak of winning no more than five games since 2017.

Sanders isn't the only one endorsing Hunter. Another Sanders, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, also gave a glowing take of Hunter.

“He's a straight A student… He ain't smoking, he ain't getting high, he ain't doing nothing stupid like that or getting drunk. He's a great human being,” Sanders said postgame.

Hunter and Colorado can match 10 wins for the first time since 2016 with two more victories. Colorado now has unranked Kansas and Oklahoma State left to close out the regular season.