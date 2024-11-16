As one of the front-runners for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Colorado football dual-threat athlete Travis Hunter got one of the best ringing endorsements possible from head coach Deion Sanders following Colorado's 49-24 victory over the Utah Utes.

“Travis [Hunter] is the epitome of a football player,” Sanders said about his star receiver-corner hybrid. “He loves the game, he practices hard, he's a straight A student … He ain't smoking, he ain't getting high, he ain't doing nothing stupid like that or getting drunk. He's a great human being, and I love him. He's the epitome of what this organization is.”

Ever since Sanders recruited the dual-threat athlete to commit to Jackson State before bringing him with to Colorado, there's an eerie similarity between Sanders and Hunter with both playing receiver and corner at an incredibly high level. Not only are they similar in the sense of playing the same position, but Hunter might even be out-performing what his head coach was able to do at 21 years old.

Sanders was drafted with the No. 5 pick in 1989 to the Atlanta Falcons, and while that's impressive, Hunter is getting even higher draft projections as the 2024 season progresses.

Some analysts are even predicting Hunter to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, given the teams likely slotted to fall in that draft spot.

Travis Hunter out-performing Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders

Through nine games in the 2024 college football season, Hunter has accumulated 69 receptions for 865 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver while totaling 21 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss as a cornerback.

It's safe to say Hunter is a unicorn in the college football landscape, as his head coach was the last player to make national noise like this playing both sides of the ball.

If his 2024 season continues the way it's gone thus far, Hunter could make a bigger name for himself than “Prime” ever did. Hunter earning the 2024 Heisman Trophy would make his case even stronger.

Not only is he a great player on the field, but according to Sanders, he's seemingly an even better person off the field. When NFL teams potentially look to add him to their roster in 2025, there doesn't seem to be a knock against the 21-year-old.

There's a strong likelihood that Hunter must pick a position between wide receiver and cornerback once drafted, but the possibility of him doing both is technically there.

However, it's more of an unlikelihood that an NFL general manager would risk having Hunter on the field for each offensive and defensive snap.