There is no stopping Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes from making loud noises in the 2023 college football season. Colorado football sent shockwaves across the college realm again on Saturday when they kept the Nebraska Cornhuskers winless in the Matt Rhule era, scoring a 36-14 victory at home over the Big Ten squad. Of course, Sanders had a big role in the Buffaloes' latest victory, even setting a new program record with his head-turning performance against the Cornhuskers, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Shedeur Sanders is the 1st player in Colorado history to throw for 900+ yards over a 2-game span.”

Sanders showed out against Nebraska, as he passed for 393 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over while completing 31 of his 42 throws. The Cornhuskers had no answer for Sanders and Colorado football's attack, which also looked deadly in the Buffaloes' Week 1 45-42 upset road win over the TCU Horned Frogs. In the win over TCU football, Sanders racked up 510 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 38-of-47 completions.

Clearly, Sanders is looking just fine in the FBS after initially playing for the Jackson State Tigers to start his college career.

With Shedeur Sanders and Colorado rolling, the hype train of the Buffaloes will only get bigger in the coming days. Up ahead for the team is a date with the Colorado State Rams at home which the Buffaloes are expected to win. After that, Sanders and company will get their first Pac-12 test against Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene.