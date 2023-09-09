Shedeur Sanders and Colorado football continue taking the sports world by storm. A week after knocking off reigning national title runner-up TCU in Deion Sanders' first game as head coach, the new-look Buffaloes thrashed Nebraska 35-14 in Saturday's home opener, moving to 2-0 on the season.

Colorado's star quarterback following up his record-setting debut in black and gold with another awesome effort against the Huskers. Shaking off a slow start, Sanders finished 31-of-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns, routinely keeping plays alive with his legs before finding receivers downfield.

Sanders saved his best celebration on Saturday for one of his most nondescript highlights, though, hitting his father's iconic touchdown dance after a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Shedeur Sanders is a MAGICIAN 🪄 Colorado is pouring it on Nebraska now 😤 pic.twitter.com/xgsM0r5Pnu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

After the game, the younger Sanders insisted he pulled off the “Prime Time dance” better than his coach.

“It’s in my blood. I give it 10/10,” he said, per David Ubben of The Athletic. “I think I did it better than him, honestly.”

Coach Prime may not agree, but he surely doesn't mind his son's burgeoning confidence. Shedeur Sanders has been one of the best players in the country through the first two weeks of the season, passing for 903 yards while competing 76.4% of his throws and accounting for seven total touchdowns. His Heisman odds have skyrocketed as a result, with Sanders jumping from +15000 to win college football's top individual honor to +4000 over the span of a week, per FanDuel.

Don't expect the hype train to slow anytime soon, either. The Buffs take on Colorado State in Week 3, giving Sanders another golden opportunity to burnish his statistical resumé—and perhaps come up with his own touchdown celebration.