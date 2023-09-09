All aboard the Shedeur Sanders Heisman Trophy hype train! A week after leading his team to one of the biggest wins in program history, exploding onto the early-season awards scene, the Colorado football quarterback continued establishing himself as a frontrunner for college football's top individual honor on Saturday against Nebraska.

The Buffaloes thrashed the Cornhuskers in Week 2, shaking off a slow start and taking advantage of numerous Nebraska mistakes en route to an authoritative 36-14 victory. Sanders was the best player on the field in Boulder, going 31-of-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns while routinely avoiding pressure to keep plays alive with his legs before finding receivers downfield. He rushed for a score, too.

Shedeur Sanders was ELECTRIC in Colorado’s dominant win over Nebraska 🔌 🎯 31-of-42

🏈 391 passing yards

🎊 3 Touchdowns Colorado is 2-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/590LtIoGxK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

This ridiculous display of athleticism, field awareness and arm talent was called back as a touchdown after replay showed his receiver trapped the ball, but is a tidy encapsulation of Sanders' electric performance over the first two weeks of 2023.

OMG SHEDEUR SANDERS!!! This is one of the best plays you’ll see all season!!! @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/fcmUNVNhZW — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 9, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Sanders' odds to win the Heisman Trophy skyrocketed after he led Colorado to another convincing victory. He's at +4000 now, according to FanDuel, tied for the 16th-best odds in the country.

Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams remains the clear favorite, but it seems more likely than ever that Sanders has a legitimate chance to challenge the USC superstar. His odds jumped from +15000 to +8000 in wake of Colorado's season-opening win over TCU, a game in which Sanders set a whopping nine school records while throwing for 510 yards, four touchdowns and completing 80.9% of his passes.

Next up for the 2-0 Buffaloes? A Week 3 matchup with Colorado State, another golden opportunity for Shedeur Sanders to keep climbing up the Heisman hierarchy.