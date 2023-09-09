All aboard the Shedeur Sanders Heisman Trophy hype train! A week after leading his team to one of the biggest wins in program history, exploding onto the early-season awards scene, the Colorado football quarterback continued establishing himself as a frontrunner for college football's top individual honor on Saturday against Nebraska.

The Buffaloes thrashed the Cornhuskers in Week 2, shaking off a slow start and taking advantage of numerous Nebraska mistakes en route to an authoritative 36-14 victory. Sanders was the best player on the field in Boulder, going 31-of-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns while routinely avoiding pressure to keep plays alive with his legs before finding receivers downfield. He rushed for a score, too.

This ridiculous display of athleticism, field awareness and arm talent was called back as a touchdown after replay showed his receiver trapped the ball, but is a tidy encapsulation of Sanders' electric performance over the first two weeks of 2023.

Unsurprisingly, Sanders' odds to win the Heisman Trophy skyrocketed after he led Colorado to another convincing victory. He's at +4000 now, according to FanDuel, tied for the 16th-best odds in the country.

Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams remains the clear favorite, but it seems more likely than ever that Sanders has a legitimate chance to challenge the USC superstar. His odds jumped from +15000 to +8000 in wake of Colorado's season-opening win over TCU, a game in which Sanders set a whopping nine school records while throwing for 510 yards, four touchdowns and completing 80.9% of his passes.

Next up for the 2-0 Buffaloes? A Week 3 matchup with Colorado State, another golden opportunity for Shedeur Sanders to keep climbing up the Heisman hierarchy.