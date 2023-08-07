Travis Hunter is expecting to be a marquee player for the Colorado football program and Deion Sanders this year. When asked about what his best play at the Buffaloes training camp was this year, Hunter gave an epic response, reports DNVR Buffs' Jake Schwanitz.

“Travis Hunter was asked what he thinks his best play was at camp, ‘All of them.'”

It is a bold response from Travis Hunter, although one that is probably expected by those around the Colorado football program. The highly touted prospect made waves when he committed to play for Sanders and Jackson State a couple of years ago, and he is going to attempt to put his name and the Colorado football program amongst the elite of college football this season.

Besides Hunter dropping legendary sound bites, Colorado continues to be in the headlines recently due to the destruction of the Pac-12. Colorado is one of the eight programs who have announced that they will be joining a new conference to start the 2024 season, as they will be alongside Arizona, Arizona State and Utah in becoming members of the Big 12.

Colorado will be playing this next season in the Pac-12 and will look to leave their mark on the conference before their departure. With Sanders at the helm and Hunter wreaking havoc on both sides of the ball, the Buffaloes are projected to make some noise this season after a long stretch of poor play in Boulder. If Travis Hunter can be the player that the Buffaloes expect of him, then he will certainly have plenty of highlight plays this season.