Colorado football standout and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was sitting courtside during Wednesday night's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center.

Following the game, Hunter was gifted the game-worn jersey of Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, to which Hunter replied, “I don’t even wear size 14, I’m wearing it though!”

Edwards had 21 points in the 115-114 Minnesota victory before meeting with Hunter outside the locker room.

It's been a big week already for Hunter, who many think could be the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft. Earlier in the week, Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker told reporters, “We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft. We won't do that.”

Most people in football circles believe Brinker was speaking of Hunter, with NFL.com's Mike Garafolo posting on X, “Generational talent' = Travis Hunter, not one of the QBs. So file this one away for later as the Titans get closer to making their pick (92 days from today).”

Travis Hunter enters NFL draft as an elite prospect

College football hasn't seen a player like Hunter in decades, a two-way phenom who was as excellent as a wide receiver as he was a defensive back. Hunter played nearly 1,400 scrimmage snaps on offense and defense, 382 more than any other player in the country, and became Colorado's first Heisman Trophy winner since Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

Offensively, Hunter piled up 1,152 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns and added another score on the ground. On defense, Hunter was a disruptive force in the Buffalo secondary, with 32 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 passes deflected. During his postseason awards tour, Hunter was the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver.

In December, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer polled 13 anonymous NFL head coaches and general managers about where Hunter would play in the NFL, with 12 of them saying, “cornerback with packages on offense.” One polled even said they'd try Hunter at punt returner.

All agreed he was a unicorn of a player.

Hunter will be represented by Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports, where he signed late last month.