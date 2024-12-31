Travis Hunter, fresh off his stellar college football career, is now preparing to make waves in the NFL. His recent signing with Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports agency adds another layer of excitement to his journey, SI reports. Known for dominating both offense and defense at Colorado, Hunter’s versatility and skill set have made him one of the most anticipated prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.

Young Money APAA Sports, led by Lil Wayne, secured Hunter’s signature after beating out top agencies like WME, CAA, Klutch Sports Group, and Athletes First. The decision highlights the growing influence of Young Money in the sports world. While the agency will manage his on-field representation, Hunter will continue working with SMAC Entertainment for off-field endeavors. SMAC played a key role in securing his NIL deals, including a high-profile partnership with Adidas, and also represents Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders.

Hunter’s connection to Lil Wayne adds a personal touch to the partnership. During his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, he revealed how his fiancée introduced him to Wayne’s music, which quickly became his pregame anthem. “From that day on, that’s all I listen to for pregame music,” Hunter shared, showing how Wayne’s influence transcends sports and culture.

Building Legacy on and off the Field

Hunter’s college football career is nothing short of historic. Playing under Coach Deion Sanders at both Jackson State and Colorado, the two-way phenom showcased unmatched dominance, lining up at wide receiver and cornerback. He played an extraordinary 84% of Colorado’s snaps in 2024, more than any other FBS player, and earned an impressive list of accolades, including the 2024 Heisman Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

As Hunter transitions to the NFL, the partnership with Young Money signals a bold step forward. The agency, known for blending cultural relevance with athlete empowerment, has already made waves in sports representation. By signing Hunter, Young Money cements its reputation as a leader in representing elite talent.

For Travis Hunter, this collaboration marks the next chapter in a remarkable journey, one where football meets culture and ambition meets opportunity. As he steps into the NFL, all eyes will be on the 21-year-old to see how he continues to redefine expectations on and off the field.