With the 2024 NFL regular season long over and the eliminated team officially turning their attention to free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker took to the podium to talk to reporters about his strategy over the next few months.

The proud owner of the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with an ability to at least write the name of one player onto their roster in pen, what is the Titans' strategy heading into one of the most important drafts in the organization's history? Well, for Brinker, the answer to that question is simple: he wants to add generational talent.

“We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft,” Brinker told reporters via NFL.com. “We won't do that.” Hmmm, generational talent, you say? What could that mean? Well, as plenty of fans on social media, including NFL.com's Mike Garafolo, the answer is clear: Brinker is talking about wide receiver cornerback hybrid Travis Hunter of Colorado. “‘Generational talent' = Travis Hunter, not one of the QBs,” Garafolo wrote on social media. “So file this one away for later as the Titans get closer to making their pick (92 days from today).” On paper, Garafolo is right on the money, as while a player like Cam Ward or Shedaur Sanders could very much end up coming off the board at pick one overall, neither is considered a generational talent on-par with Caleb Williams, let alone JJ McCarthy, who many have noted would go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft if he wasn't already a member of the Minnesota Vikings. But would the Titans actually consider bypassing a top-tier quarterback prospect, their first since 2015, when they made the, shall we say, unfortunate decision to draft Washngton's Jake Locker eight overall, in favor of a player without a clear role in the NFL? Well, while Brinker kept that one close to his vest, he did give another peak into what he's thinking behind the scenes, which includes adding some serious talent to a Titans roster that that only managed to win three games in 2024. “There's some talent on this roster, but we're a three-win football team right now, so that's not good enough,” Brinker explained. “We're going to have to look everywhere to improve it, whether that's upgrading starters, upgrading depth. I'll get to sit down more here with the coaches and get a better understanding of all the players. There's some talent on this roster. We're going to have to upgrade some positions, though.”

Would the Titans actually consider going after a veteran quarterback like Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins – via trade – and make Hunter the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft, marking the first time a cornerback was ever drafted first overall? Well, considering Hunter isn't your typical cornerback, it has to be considered, even if it's just by opposing GMs who also have a soft spot for the two-way player and have draft picks they are willing to spend.