Colorado star Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy in what will be remembered as one of the smallest margins of victory in the history of the award. Hunter and Boise State star Ashton Jeanty were seen as the favorites in the Heisman race throughout the season, as both delivered historic performances every time they stepped on the field.

But ultimately, one winner had to be crowned. So, how much did Travis Hunter win by? Per a full tally of the voting posted by The Athletic's Ralph D. Russo, Hunter got 2,231 total votes: 552 first-place votes, 261 second-place votes, and 53 third-place votes. Jeanty wasn't far behind him with 2,017 total votes: 309 first-place votes, 517 second-place votes, and 56 third-place votes. The 214-vote margin marks the closest Heisman Trophy race since 2009.

Hunter's narrow Heisman Trophy victory adds to his legend in College Football. Hunter shocked the college football world in December 2021 when he announced his commitment to the then-Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers. Hunter, then the number one recruit, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State in a dramatic moment on signing day.

Hunter was injured for a large portion of last season, returning to the field in a week 7 homecoming victory against Campbell University 22-14. Hunter played both sides of the ball, amassing 18 receptions for 188 yards and 4 TDs as a wide receiver and 20 total tackles, 2 interceptions (with one leading to a 44 touchdown return) and 10 pass breakups as a defensive back.

When Deion Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado in 2022, Hunter followed him to Boulder. Hunter first put the world on notice in Colorado's upset of National Championship runner-up TCU to start the 2023 season. Hunter finished the game with 11 receptions for 119 yards, nabbing an interception, and totaling 3 tackles (one solo). He finished his sophomore season with 57 receptions for 721 yards and 5 touchdowns along with 30 total tackles (22 solo) and three interceptions.

But, the 2024 season is where Hunter fully cemented himself as one of the best players in college football. Hunter finished the season with 74 receptions for 911 yards and nine touchdowns and 23 tackles (10 solo) and three interceptions en route to winning the 2024 Heisman trophy.

Hunter and Colorado will face BYU in the Alamo Bowl on December 28th at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.