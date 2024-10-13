Colorado football came up short against Kansas State on Saturday night, but they also came up short of a few wide receivers. Heisman contender Travis Hunter exited the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and didn't return in the game, but came back on the sidelines in the third quarter.

Hunter was just one of the four wide receivers that were hurt on Saturday night. Jimmy Horn Jr exited the game in the second quarter because of an unspecified injury, and Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. left with injuries as well. After the game, head coach Deion Sanders spoke about the several injuries to the wide receiver room.

“Certainly, losing Travis and Jimmy and others was tremendous because they're a vital part of our team, a vital part of our identity,” Sanders said. “They're a vital part of who we are. So that took a blow. That took a lot out of us.”

Colorado football comes up short against Kansas State

Despite the injuries, Colorado football was in the game until the end and even had the lead late in the fourth quarter. Kansas State took the lead back with 2:21 left in the fourth with a 50-yard touchdown. There were a lot of positive things the Buffaloes could have taken from this game, and Deion Sanders believes they should've won.

“Sometimes when you lose in life, you get your butt kicked and you just gotta take it,” Sanders said. “But sometimes you lose and you say, ‘Dang, we should've won that. We should've had that.' And that was one of those type of games. That's not taking anything away from our opponent, because they played their butts off and they're in the locker room right now celebrating and having a good time. They deserve it. But for us, we just felt like we let that one slip away.”