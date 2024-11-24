The No. 16-ranked Colorado football engaged in an intense Big 12 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Kansas did not make things easy for the Buffaloes, as Colorado trailed 37-21 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, Travis Hunter's two-way performance before that point made college football history.

With just under four minutes left in the game, Hunter amassed a team-leading 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. In the process, he became just the second player with 10 receiving TDs and multiple defensive interceptions in the same season since 1990, per SportsCenter.

On the defensive side, Hunter totaled seven total tackles and one pass defended near the end of Saturday's game.

Travis Hunter and the Colorado football squad competed hard against Kansas, but the Buffaloes ended up taking a 37-21 loss. Colorado took their first defeat since Oct. 12's tough 31-28 loss to Kansas State.

Shedeur Sanders did all he could to help Hunter and the Buffaloes against the Jayhawks on Saturday. He finished the game with 267 yards and three TDs. Before the game, ClutchPoints' Scotty White wrote some bold predictions for Sanders, one of which came true.

“If you’ve watched the Colorado football team play this season, you know that it’s a safe bet that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will have big games. That will happen again this weekend, and Sanders will throw both of his touchdown passes to Hunter,” White wrote.

Sanders indeed threw two TDs, and Hunter amassed two TDS as well. Sanders and Hunter have proven themselves to be one of the best duos in college football throughout the entire season. The stars may have come up short against Kansas, but the Buffaloes still have one more regular season matchup left against Oklahoma State on Nov. 19.

Regardless of what happens, the Buffaloes have significantly improved upon their 2023 season, and that momentum should carry them into 2025.