Another monster performance is in the books for Colorado football's Travis Hunter and the two-way star's pursuit of the Heisman Memorial Trophy this season. During the Buffaloes' matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, Hunter hit the Heisman pose after scoring a 26-yard touchdown on a pass from Shedeur Sanders.

With 10:09 left in the fourth quarter, Hunter has eight catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also has seven total tackles and a pass defended. The Jayhawks lead 37-21.

Colorado football's Travis Hunter pursuing two-way Heisman history

Two-way players in the NFL aren't as foreign as one might expect. For example, even cornerback Marcus Jones is considered a possible crossover to add some extra pop to the New England Patriots offense. It's just been a long time since any player in the NFL played consistently on both sides of the ball.

Other players that have recently flirted with playing on offense and defense include CB Adoree Jackson, DE J.J. Watt, CB Patrick Peterson and WR Troy Brown. Most of these players were used very sparingly, so the talent of Hunter to do both isn't exactly comparable.

More famous examples include Deion Sanders, who played at wide receiver at times with the Dallas Cowboys. He also played baseball from 1989 to 1997.

Some of the all-time best two-way players come from the pre-Super Bowl era, like Sammy Baugh. Slinging Sammy played quarterback, tailback, punter and defensive back. The Hall of Famer was a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and two-time NFL champion.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado football's quarterback, believes Hunter deserves the Heisman.

“Travis Hunter should win the Heisman,” Sanders said. “That is it. I think he’s deserving of it. If it’s between me and him, I want him to get it. I am not a selfish guy. I want him to get it.”

Hunter also believes in himself enough that he wants to play both offense and defense full-time in the NFL, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“It's never been done,” Hunter said. “I understand that it will be a high risk, [teams] don't want their top pick to go down two early and I know they're going to want me to be in a couple packages. But I believe I can do it. Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far. I like when people tell me I can't do it.”

No. 16 Colorado football closes its regular season by hosting Oklahoma State on Friday, November 29, at noon EST.