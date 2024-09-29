Colorado football wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter made some more history against UCF in Week 5. Although former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart broke down why Hunter deserves the trophy, the junior star made his case on Saturday.

The Athletic reporter Manny Navarro found an interesting statistic about Hunter throughout the 2024 season. According to Stathead, there have been five players at the FBS level since 1976 to record at least two interceptions on defense and catch at least five touchdown passes on offense in a season.

Many people were doubtful about Hunter being able to play both positions. One of those people was former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. He also played wide receiver but wasn't dominant at that position like the Colorado football star is. Hunter even wore a ‘BLAND' t-shirt, referencing Sherman's comments.

Can anyone relate to the Heisman quest of Colorado football star Travis Hunter?

Someone who understands Hunter's success is former Heisman winner Charles Woodson. The Hall-of-Famer had seven interceptions and caught 11 passes for 231 yards and two scores for Michigan in 1997. Hunter has accomplished the feat twice, with six receiving touchdowns, and two interceptions in 2024. In 2023, he had five receiving touchdowns and two interceptions.

In an interview between Woodson and Hunter via The Athletic, he added more emphasis to his dominance.

“There ain’t nobody out there doing 130 snaps a game,” Hunter said during the interview.

Hunter's mix of versatility, yet dominance on both sides of the ball highlights him as a premier player in college football. He's made game-winning touchdowns, game-saving defensive plays, and impacted the game in many more ways. Even Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders praised Hunter as the No. 1 guy on both the receiving and defensive side.

Regardless, Hunter's productivity will continue to increase as conference play ramps up. If he keeps up the consistency on both sides, he'll solidify his spot in the Heisman conversation.