After Colorado football star Travis Hunter had another impressive game on both sides of the ball including a forced fumble, he has made a viable case for a possible spot in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. It wouldn't be the first time Hunter has been involved in Heisman Trophy talks, but the latest discussion is from a former winner in Matt Leinart.

He would speak on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” about the Colorado football team and how Hunter is not a “gimmick” and that he is truly “elite” on offense as a wide receiver and defense as a cornerback.

“He’s elite on both sides of the ball every snap. He’s a great corner,” Leinart said. “We get so locked in on like the best player on the best team, the quarterback, every once and awhile like DeVonta Smith, like every once and a while there’s like an outlier receiver, maybe a running back. He’s the best football player in America. I don’t think there’s a debate for what he does. And if he’s not on that team, even Shedeur [Sanders] because Shedeur is a baller too. They single handily beat teams, like those two players, it’s unbelievable how bad they are in some other areas. He's a stud man, I'm telling you it's not a gimmick.”

Matt Leinart speaks on Colorado football's Travis Hunter and NFL future

As Leinart said, Hunter would be a rare pick since the Heisman Trophy winner as often went to quarterbacks, but with how sensational the Buffaloes star is on both sides, it could warrant it. Leinart would even talk about Hunter's chances in the NFL where in a conversation with Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, he mentioned how he can play both positions in the league.

“I actually asked Prime [Sanders] ‘Dude, where does he get drafted at?' NFL is a little bit different beast,” Leinart said. “But Prime made a good point he's like ‘Man, in the NFL, it's a slower game anyway, one, there's not as many snaps.' So Prime thinks he could play both sides in the NFL, I don't know. It's a different beast. You're covering guys like DK Metcalf all game or some of that. But like, he's a fascinating story. He's elite on both sides.”

In the thrilling win over Baylor, Hunter caught seven passes for 130 yards which marks the fourth straight game of at least seven catches and 100 yards. On top of being a shutdown corner, Hunter will no doubt continue to be a must-watch that could possibly lead to a Heisman Trophy win depending on the state of college football as Colorado football's next matchup is against UCF on Saturday.