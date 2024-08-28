Colorado football star Travis Hunter can play wide receiver and cornerback. Will that ability translate to the NFL someday? It is possible. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is completely confident in Hunter's ability to play on both sides of the ball, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“If someone's smart, they would start him on one side of the ball and have a package on the other side, whatever the team needs,” Sanders said. “But to me, he's the No. 1 as a corner and the No. 1 guy as a receiver. I don't see anybody else in college football better.”

The No. 1 corner and No. 1 receiver? That is incredibly high praise from a legend like Sanders. Sanders also is not someone to say something he does not mean. The Colorado football head coach's comments will catch the attention of potential NFL suitors.

Colorado football's Travis Hunter is unquestionably a star

Hunter is going to receive plenty of attention from NFL teams. For now, he is focused on leading Colorado along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado football will need others to step up as well, but Hunter and Sanders will lead the way throughout the 2024 season.

Hunter, 21, is one of the few players who has found success on both offense and defense at the college football level. He recorded 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Meanwhile, he added 31 total tackles, 23 solo tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Deion Sanders' comments suggest that he will utilize Travis Hunter in both roles at a high rate once again. Colorado football is looking to take a step forward in 2024 and having a star like Hunter on the team is going to prove to be crucial. Hunter's overall impact should lead to an all-around better performance for Colorado during the upcoming '24 campaign.