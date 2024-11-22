Seemingly every day, a different piece of news comes out of the Colorado football program about Travis Hunter. On Thursday, Hunter made yet another strong statement as he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders joined a set of Zoom calls on Thursday to discuss the current program's standings, chasing a Big 12 title, and what's next for both Colorado football stars.

When asked if he's declaring for the upcoming draft, Hunter said, “For sure,” via Fox Sports.

Along with being certain about his next step following the 2024 season, Colorado's chasing a Big 12 championship just one season after going 4-8. Though other goals are peeking through the blinds, Hunter remains fixated on making the College Football Playoff in his last season with the Buffaloes.

Considering the new format of the CFP, teams looking to win a National Championship could be playing a total of four games in the postseason, doubling what it took before the new 12-team format. And with Hunter playing both sides of the football, he was asked about the possibility of opting out of games to protect his NFL Draft stock.

“I don’t think nobody will opt out because you’re showing NFL teams that you’re more focused on something else, other than the team goal,” Hunter said. “So I don’t think players are going to opt out of the playoffs.”

And with his eyes set on continuing to be a dual threat at the next level, Hunter understands why some teams might not want him to split duties on offense and defense.

Colorado Football's Travis Hunter looks to play both ways in NFL

When NFL general managers go through their analysis heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, teams possessing high first-round picks will have to decide if they'd want Hunter to continue to be a dual-threat football player like he was with Colorado. Hunter is one of the first wide receiver-cornerback hybrids the NFL has seen, where he could truly be a top-tier starter in the league at both positions.

Throughout 10 games with Colorado this season, Hunter has wowed on both sides of the football. As a receiver, he's hauled in 74 passes for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown to his season total. On defense, Hunter has totaled 24 tackles, eight passes defended, three interceptions, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.

Considering his stats on both sides of the ball, there's no doubt that NFL teams— especially those drafting in the range Hunter is likely to be selected— could use him at both positions.

However, he understands why some GMs might not be keen on him playing both sides of the ball. And while he understands, he doesn't completely agree.

“They don’t want their top pick to go down too early,” Hunter said. “I like when people tell me I can’t do it, because they just motivate me to continue to do what I want to do.”

So, while he understands, it appears Hunter still look to play both positions in the NFL.