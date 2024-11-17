The Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter continues to prove why he’s one of the most electrifying players in college football. In Saturday’s dominant 49-24 win over the Utah Utes, Hunter became the first FBS or NFL player since Champ Bailey in 2000 to record over 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception in the same game. Bailey, who accomplished the feat with Washington against Arizona on December 24, 2000, now shares the spotlight with Hunter in this rare statistical achievement.

The victory moved Colorado, now 7-3 and ranked No. 17, closer to a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Buffaloes’ impressive performance against Utah highlighted their big-play potential, and Hunter was at the center of it all.

Hunter, already the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy entering the weekend, strengthened his case with another jaw-dropping performance. His contributions started on defense, where he snagged his third interception of the season in the second quarter, catching a deflected pass and returning it 21 yards. While Colorado’s offense failed to capitalize on the turnover, Hunter didn’t stay quiet for long.

Colorado eyes Big-12 Championship

As a wide receiver, Hunter showcased his playmaking ability with a clutch 28-yard catch on fourth down late in the first half, setting up a Buffaloes touchdown. He capped his stellar day with a remarkable rushing touchdown on an end-around play in the fourth quarter. Changing directions mid-run and cutting back across the field, Hunter’s 17-yard score was the exclamation point on Colorado’s dominant victory. It’s a play sure to feature in Heisman highlight reels should Hunter take home the award.

While Hunter’s heroics were the headline, Colorado’s offense delivered a well-rounded performance. The Buffaloes scored four touchdowns of 35 yards or more, including a 40-yard strike to Will Sheppard and a 76-yard punt return touchdown by LaJohntay Wester in the first quarter. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders also connected with Drelon Miller for a 47-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, showcasing the explosiveness that has become a hallmark of this Colorado team.

Isaiah Augustave added a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the longest rushing score by a Colorado player since 2018, further emphasizing the Buffaloes' ability to capitalize on big plays.

The win puts Colorado in control of its destiny for a spot in the Big 12 title game. With a road game against Kansas and a home game against Oklahoma State remaining, two wins would guarantee the Buffaloes a trip to Arlington on December 7.

Utah, meanwhile, has seen its season derailed by injuries to key players, including quarterback Cameron Rising. The Utes, now 4-6, must win their final two games against Iowa State and UCF to achieve bowl eligibility.

For Colorado, Hunter’s exceptional two-way performance underscores his value as one of the best players in the country. With his name now mentioned alongside a legend like Champ Bailey, Hunter’s star continues to rise as the Buffaloes march toward a potential Big 12 Championship appearance.